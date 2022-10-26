Watch Now

Ashwaubenon

With journalists dedicated to bringing you news in your neighborhood, NBC 26 is your source for local news in Ashwaubenon. NBC 26 provides compelling stories from the community and nearby towns.

Meet Noelle Friel: NBC 26's reporter in Ashwaubenon!

Noelle_Friel.jpg

Noelle Friel

10:48 AM, May 23, 2021
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!