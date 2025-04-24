Dog dies in Ashwaubenon fire; 2 homes significantly damaged

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A fire in the 1200 block of Skylark Lane in Ashwaubenon on Wednesday night claimed the life of a dog and significantly damaged two homes, according to the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety.

Fire crews responded to an attached garage engulfed in flames that were spreading to the rest of the home and to a neighboring home.

Officials say firefighters extinguished the fire at the initial house within 30 minutes, and took an additional 30 minutes to extinguish the flames from the attic of the neighboring house.

Officials say there were no deaths or injuries, but a dog inside the home did not survive. Residents of the neighboring home were able to evacuate.

The cause is still under investigation by the Brown County Fire Investigation Team.