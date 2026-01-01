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NBC 26 Senior Reporter
MacLeod Hageman
MacLeod is an Emmy® award-winning journalist and loves storytelling— whether it's covering breaking news in the field or producing compelling content behind the scenes.
NBC 26 Reporters
Jessica Goska
Jessica is your Green Bay neighborhood reporter.
Claire Peterson
I'm your neighborhood reporter for Green Bay.
Kyle Langellier
I'm your neighborhood reporter for Fox Cities, living and working out of Appleton.
Hayden Bailey
Hayden Bailey joined NBC26 in March 2026 and covers the Oshkosh neighborhood, which is where he lives and works.
Jack Porter
Jack Porter is the neighborhood reporter for Fond du Lac where he currently lives and works.
Abbey Hamachek
I'm your Lakeshore neighborhood reporter.
Mihir Sinhasan
Mihir Sinhasan is the Door County neighborhood reporter, living and working out of Sturgeon Bay.
Weather
Cameron Moreland
NBC26's Emmy award-winning Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland has been bringing Northeast Wisconsin the latest forecast and best storm coverage for more than two decades.
Jordan Brennan
Jordan Brennan is the weekday morning meteorologist at NBC 26.
Zoe Barajaz
Zoe Barajaz is the weekend meteorologist at NBC 26.
Sports
John Miller
John Miller joined NBC26 as a sports reporter in January 2022.
Kelly Hallinan
Kelly Hallinan joined NBC 26 as a sports reporter in October 2024.
The need is real, and every dollar helps. Join NBC 26 and the Scripps Howard Fund in supporting tornado recovery efforts across the Fox Valley.