Jordan Brennan is the weekday morning meteorologist at NBC 26.

She was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta. Her passion for weather began when she was 10 years old, when she experienced her first hurricane, an event that sparked her dream of becoming a meteorologist. From that point on, she spent her free time learning everything she could about the weather, even having her family film her presenting forecasts during major weather events.

Jordan attended Florida State University, where she earned a degree in meteorology. While at FSU, she was actively involved in several campus organizations, including FSU Weather. Through her work there, she gained valuable experience delivering live weather coverage for Tallahassee, the Southeast, and national forecasts. Her time at FSU also taught her how to forecast and present a wide range of weather events.

When she's not forecasting the weather, Jordan enjoys running, cooking, reading, exploring new places, and spending time with family and friends.

