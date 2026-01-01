Election Results
Results are constantly updated Refresh
Legend
(I) Incumbent
✔ Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
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Note: any results displayed on this page are for testing purposes and do not reflect real results of the upcoming election.
Legend
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Brown County
Outagamie County
Winnebago County
Fond du Lac County
Manitowoc County
Calumet County
Door County
Oconto County
Marinette County
Shawano County
Waupaca County
Waushara County