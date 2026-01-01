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Election Results

Note: any results displayed on this page are for testing purposes and do not reflect real results of the upcoming election.

Election Results

Results are constantly updated Refresh

Legend

(I) Incumbent
Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
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Note: The polls close at 8. This page will be updated as results begin to come in.

Click here to see election mapping data.

See unofficial results from your county's board of elections:

Brown County
Outagamie County
Winnebago County
Fond du Lac County
Manitowoc County
Calumet County
Door County
Oconto County
Marinette County
Shawano County
Waupaca County
Waushara County

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