WGBA
Manitowoc
'We're going forward'; After a large deficit, Manitowoc County makes 2025 plans
Preston Stober
Two Rivers
Class project in Two Rivers grieves the loss of Elijah Vue, supports his family
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Jesse Vang was scheduled to appear in court, conference moved back to November
Preston Stober
Two Rivers
Elijah Vue's aunt releases statement following discovery of child's remains
Pari Apostolakos
Manitowoc
Ten years after a quick interaction, a Manitowoc teacher could save a life
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
More visitors than ever! Manitowoc expands tourism throughout the Midwest
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
The new leader at Manitowoc Schools talks about facility needs, challenges ahead
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Vacant no more! Manitowoc's old mall site to see a massive development
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
'We are a community'; Small town decides to stay with volunteer fire departments
Preston Stober
Two Rivers
Katrina Baur, mother of Elijah Vue, releases 1st statement since her son's death
NBC 26 Staff
Manitowoc
After years of neglect, the Manitowoc Lighthouse now shines as bright as ever
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
This Lakeshore program helps small businesses through a time when many fail
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Relief and sadness: Lakeshore visitors still processing death of Elijah Vue
Claire Peterson
Two Rivers
A tragic end to a sad story: Two Rivers reacts to Elijah Vue being found
Preston Stober
Two Rivers
Two Rivers Police confirm remains discovered are that of Elijah Vue
NBC 26 Staff
Manitowoc
Sacrifice and Rememberance: Luxemburg-Casco honors all of their veterans
Preston Stober
Two Rivers
Forensic science professor weighs in on DNA testing of Two Rivers' remains
Preston Stober
Two Rivers
Area where police investigating has nearby connection with missing boy's mother
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Manitowoc celebrates out-of-this-world history with 'Sputnikfest'
Margaret Cahill
Two Rivers
Skeletal remains found in Two Rivers
Pari Apostolakos
Two Rivers
A look at Two Rivers' top job as City Manager Greg Buckley is set to retire
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
This historic Lake Michigan discovery could uncover lake mysteries
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
One town may change their fire department; Two stations oppose the option
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
'I was so proud'; Manitowoc woman's journey from severe injury to national gold
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
As a huge roadway project approaches, Manitowoc prepares alternative routes
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
As the Lakeshore's economy grows, this program is looking to avoid a plateau
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Manitowoc superintendent speaks on differences with board after resignation
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
'We were just not moving': reaction to Manitowoc superintendent resignation
Margaret Cahill
Manitowoc
BREAKING: Manitowoc's superintendent Jim Feil sends letter of resignation
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
An innovation in energy: Lakeshore power plants are going fully renewable
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Manitowoc County renovating courthouse, says project coming in under budget
Preston Stober
Two Rivers
Elijah Vue turns four years old exactly six months after going missing
Preston Stober
Youth Sports
'Why not soccer?' Volunteers help put the sport on the map in Brillion
Brandon Kinnard
Manitowoc
Manitowoc looks for community input as schools face steep update bill
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Manitowoc home damaged in fire
Tyler Job
Manitowoc
A small town's history turns a new page and is preserved for future generations
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
A beloved shop to close Two Rivers location, the owner gives insight
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Judge rejects lower bond for Baur, allows supervised contact with children
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Manitowoc man wins prestigious award after building an airplane in his garage
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
Katrina Baur to receive a new lawyer in child neglect case
Preston Stober
Manitowoc
From Vietnam to Manitowoc; a soldier's helmet is brought home
Preston Stober
Two Rivers
The importance of Two River's charter fishing; exploring an industry on the Lake
Preston Stober
