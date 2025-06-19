Manitowoc Historical Village brings Juneteenth history to life with local connection

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A piece of history with local ties will come to life Friday at Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc as communities across the country recognize Juneteenth.

The event offers families a chance to learn about the holiday and emancipation through reenactments and stories that highlight Manitowoc County's surprising connection to this historic day.

Pinecrest Road to Freedom and Emancipation

On June 19, 1865, a company of soldiers from Manitowoc, led by Captain Joe Rankin, was in Galveston, Texas, where news of freedom for enslaved people in Texas was first announced.

"So when we open a textbook, right, we get those big moments, the big names. Everybody knows who Abraham Lincoln is, not everybody knows who Joe Rankin is," Hannah Harvey said.

Harvey, from the historical society, explains that the company took part in liberation efforts, heading south to Galveston.

"Even though like the real heavy actions going on far, far away, Texas, Galveston is a long way from Manitowoc. But that story still manages to touch us here in Manitowoc County in ways that we may not expect," Harvey said.

The event for all ages takes place on Friday from 10 to 2 in the afternoon. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at the Manitowoc Historical Society's website.

