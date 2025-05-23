Suspect located in hit and run crash with injury

UPDATE: Manitowoc Police report they have located the suspect

The City of Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the driver and owner of a 2007-2001 black Dodge Ram pickup truck which was involved in a crash just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The department wrote in a news release the pickup truck was involved in a hit and run crash that resulted in an injury at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Lilac Drive. Investigators say witnesses tell them it hit a vehicle and sped away heading north on Mirro Drive.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle has a bed cap and should have heavy front-end damage, including a front tire which is out of alignment and a missing headlight.

Anyone with security camera footage, anybody who was a witness or people who could know the owner of the suspect vehicle are asked to contact Officer Grant at (920) 686-6551. Investigators say people calling in with tips about the crash should reference case number 2025-00005546.