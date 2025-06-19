Some Manitowoc residents oppose city's land purchase near River Heights neighborhood

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Residents in the River Heights Estates are pushing back after the city of Manitowoc purchased a plot of land next to River Heights Park that borders their backyards.

The land was purchased for $60,000, with the potential to become a parking lot for better access to the park's trail system.

Watch the full broadcast here:

MANITOWOC PARK CONCERNS

"This is part of our space. We respect this space because we live in this space but when you are inviting people that don't live here to come and enjoy the space, they don't always respect it the same," said Kat Halligan, a River Heights resident.

Neighbors voiced other concerns including safety, noise, handicap accessibility, the rugged conditions of the trail, and the use of taxpayer dollars.

"They were willing to pay $60,000 for this tiny lot, didn't bat an eye at that. And I understand that comes out of a different fund but everything from here on out is taxpayer money," said Dan Schultz, a River Heights resident.

District 10 Alderman Todd Reckelberg says although it was a tough decision, a future parking lot would have benefits.

"If we do put in a parking lot or start any improvement whatsoever it will be a little more obvious to you're on park property not somebody's backyard and hopefully it will alleviate any confusion on the public's part."

The city hasn't made a final decision yet if it will use the lot to create parking, but River Heights residents plan to continue their fight against any change.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.