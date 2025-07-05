Three-vehicle crash in Manitowoc leaves SUV on its side

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A three-vehicle crash in Manitowoc on Independence Day left one SUV on its side.

The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. on July 4 at the intersection of North 8th Street and Waldo Boulevard.

According to witness accounts, a northbound SUV on North 8th Street entered the intersection and collided with a westbound SUV on Waldo Boulevard. The impact caused the northbound SUV to flip and land on the hood of a nearby pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection before coming to rest on its side.

Each vehicle was occupied only by its driver—two adults from Manitowoc and one from Green Bay.

The driver of the overturned vehicle needed assistance from Manitowoc Fire and Rescue to exit due to the positioning and damage of the vehicle.

All three drivers were evaluated at the scene by emergency responders, but there were no major injuries to any of the drivers involved.

Police closed portions of Waldo Boulevard and North 8th Street following the crash to ensure safety.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as the cause of the crash.

The Manitowoc Police Department thanked citizens who reported the crash, as well as Manitowoc Fire and Rescue, Custer Street Towing, and Highway 42 Garage and Towing for their assistance.

They are also reminding everyone to travel safely during the holiday weekend and emphasized the importance of wearing seat belts.