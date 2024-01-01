Noah Cornelius is one of NBC 26's Appleton Neighborhood Reporters.

A Marvin, North Carolina native, Noah was born into a family of musicians and entertainers. His distant cousin, Don Cornelius, was a 2023 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for creating, producing, and hosting the hit show Soul Train. Two of his aunts and uncles formed the group "Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose," which went on release hits such as "Too Late to Turn Back Now" and "Treat Her Like a Lady." His father, Lionel, is an independent singer-songwriter and producer. Naturally, Noah followed in their footsteps by embarking on his own musical journey starting at the age of 14 as a singer-songwriter. Noah can claim some Wisconsin roots, though. His mother is from the southern part of the state and took Noah to see Lambeau Field for his first time when he was 10-years old....along with the cheesehead to prove it!

Prior to coming to the Fox Valley, Noah studied music before earning his degree in Broadcasting at Appalachian State University. It was on campus, in Boone, North Carolina, where he spent two years as an anchor/reporter with AppTV: a student-run station. When Noah isn't reporting, you can find him cheering on his favorite Carolina sports teams, and, as a big racing fan, going to races at Wisconsin International Raceway and Road America. He's always up for new food at the hottest restaurants around town if you have any suggestions!