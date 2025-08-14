Family identifies body found near Mountain Bay State Trail Wednesday morning

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The body found near the Mountain Bay State Trail in Shawano has been identified as Timothy Herman Pehlke, 43.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Family members confirmed his identity with NBC 26 Thursday afternoon. They remember him as a "great guy who will be dearly missed."

It comes after a press release Shawano Police Department released on Wednesday, which said that officers responded to a report of a man who was unresponsive near the side of the trail on the city's east side earlier that morning.

They initially ruled the death as "suspicious" but added that they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

Shawano Police are still investigating how Pehlke died. No further details have been released at this time.