No injuries in late night house fire; neighbors rallying to help family

UPDATE: A family friend has confirmed to NBC 26 that nobody in last night's devastating house fire was hurt after it broke out around 9 PM.

A fundraiser campaign to help the family was launched. If you would like to donate, please click here to access the GoFundMe.

—————-

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt after home caught fire Wednesday night in the Town of Ledgeview.

Firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to a home in the 3900 block of Agatha Christie Avenue where smoke and flames were coming from the windows.

There's not much left after the home after firefighters were able to contain the flames.

Again, we're working to learn whether anyone was hurt, how much damage was caused, and whether the home was insured.

