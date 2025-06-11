Manitowoc's Franklin Elementary receives state recognition for student growth

Franklin Elementary in Manitowoc has been recognized as one of 70 schools in Wisconsin to receive a High Importance Award from the Department of Public Instruction.

The DPI honor is given to schools demonstrating strong student growth and academic progress, especially among students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

"What's important is just the growth we have seen in this building for the last three years that I've been here. Recognition is nice but the results are what are really important, and that's what I'm super proud of," said Matt Heller, Franklin Elementary principal.

This award marks a significant milestone for the school, but staff members say they're aiming even higher in the years to come.

