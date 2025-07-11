Manitowoc River dredging project aims to end years of flooding damage in Brillion community

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A project aimed at reducing flooding in Brillion has secured funding, bringing relief to community members who have dealt with damaging flood waters for years.

The North Branch of the Manitowoc River is set to be dredged after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Ducks Unlimited announced they will be working together on the project.

When heavy rainfall occurs, the river floods once or twice a year, leaving backyards, homes, and businesses partially underwater.

Dredging Project Partnership

"Well when it rains more than two or three inches then it's like, oh no here it goes again," said Glen Braun, a local business owner.

Braun shared stories of how multiple holes on his golf course would be completely underwater during flooding events. The situation became so severe that he had to install a pump.

"It pumps 20,000 gallons a minute to make sure the golf course stays a golf course," Braun said.

Braun is eager for the project to begin, both for his golf course and for the city of Brillion.

"I hope they do it over and over again, just to make sure it maintains it and keeps it clean, and we never have to worry about this again," Braun said.

The Brillion Nature Center is located nearby along Spring Creek, which connects to the Manitowoc River.

"The dredging is supposed to allow for more free movement and the exit of that water to be more substantial so the flooding doesn't happen," said Danielle Joerger from the center.

Joerger explained that river overflow typically travels 100 to 200 feet into land, which is natural, but human structures like houses are now in the path and often damaged.

The DNR and Ducks Unlimited plan to start engineering work as early as this fall, with the actual dredging slated to begin in 2026.

