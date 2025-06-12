‘It does make me a little nauseous’: Sheboygan Falls residents describe emotional toll of double shooting

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — A quiet afternoon in Sheboygan Falls was interrupted by a significant police response following reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

Almost a dozen police cars descended upon the neighborhood, prompting concern among local residents.

Christine Reimer, who moved to Sheboygan Falls a few years ago in search of a safer community, expressed her unease over the incident.

“I have a son who walks right through the area in the afternoon for lessons," she said. "It does honestly make me a little nauseous that he could have been caught up in that walking through,” she said.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department confirmed that a double shooting occurred at a home situated between the First Reformed Church and the Blessed Trinity Parish.

Following the shooting, police reported that a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but was later caught during a high-speed chase on I-43 in Milwaukee County.

Two victims were airlifted to the hospital, although the state of their injuries remains unknown.

Rebecca Weiss, another local resident who was walking her dog when she witnessed the large police presence, shared her disbelief at the situation.

“You know, in your community, nobody wants to hear about things like this.” In the eight years she's lived there, she's never encountered that kind of scene.

"Very family-friendly, quiet, peaceful neighborhoods.”

Reimer agreed: “One neighbor kept messaging me because I didn’t answer right away and she was concerned, so that’s the kind of community Sheboygan Falls is.”

Police announced there is no longer any danger to the public. However, both Christine and Rebecca were left with the reminder that anything can happen anywhere.