Mikenzie Hammel is the Sheboygan Neighborhood Reporter at NBC 26. She graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

Previously, Mikenzie reported in Tucson where she localized national stories and produced investigative and community-based pieces.

In college, she worked for the Cronkite News broadcast and digital teams on various topics including immigration, state elections, and health disparities. She also interned with 12News’s Arizona Midday team and PHXTV in Phoenix.

Mikenzie is a multi-award winning journalist with a Hearst award for her story on maternal mortality and a BEA award for her story on the indigenous rodeo.

Also known as “The Flexible Journalist,” Mikenzie is a certified yoga instructor; she is flexible physically as well as in a way that allows her to cover any news story that will educate the public, encourage civil discourse, and impact communities.

She doesn’t usually like to sit still—in her free time, she enjoys practicing yoga, camping, and trying new restaurants.

With her passion for human connection and visual storytelling, Mikenzie is honored to share the stories of Sheboygan County. Feel free to reach out to her with story ideas at mikenzie.hammel@nbc26.com