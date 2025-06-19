Witnesses report explosion after boat catches on fire at Manitowoc Marina

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A boat caught on fire after witnesses reported an explosion at the Manitowoc Marina on Wednesday evening, according to the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters say they received an alarm for a boat on fire on 6:30 p.m. of Wednesday. Witnesses reported a type of explosion took place and the boat was engulfed in flames.

The fire was knocked down in 10 minutes and fully extinguished within 20 minutes, firefighters say. The boat was a 24-foot fiberglass inboard watercraft, and a significant amount of black smoke was seen due to the burning of the fiberglass material.

No injuries were reported as the operator of the boat was able to exit the watercraft.