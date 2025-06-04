Valders school bus driver arrested for possession of child pornography

VALDERS (NBC 26) — A school bus driver for the Valders Area School District has been arrested for possession of child pornography, according to Manitowoc Police.

According to police, 39-year-old Justin J. Zipperer was taken into custody after an investigation led to a search warrant in the 300 block of Riverview Drive in Manitowoc and at a business for which Zipperer was formerly employed.

Several devices were taken, and Zipperer admitted to possessing and viewing child sexual abuse material, police say.

Manitowoc Police says it is looking to identify any potential victims as a school bus driver in the Valders Area School District has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

If you are a victim, or are aware of any other potential victims, you are asked to contact Manitowoc Police Department Detective Jason Denk at 920-686-6557 or the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commanders Office at 920-686-655. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466 or by utilizing the P3 App.