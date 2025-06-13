Manitowoc residents to join nationwide 'No Kings' protests Saturday

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc will join thousands of cities across the United States in hosting a "No Kings" protest Saturday, as demonstrators take a stand against the Trump administration on the same day the president holds a military parade in Washington D.C.

The local demonstration, organized by Progressive Lakeshore People, aims to bring the community together while emphasizing the importance of the constitutional right to protest.

"It is our right to demonstrate. It is our constitutional right and if we don't exercise our rights, we're not going to have our rights. So people need to get out there...absolutely," Jill Iverson, the Progressive Lakeshore People organizer, said.

Organizers describe the event as an opportunity to engage in respectful and constructive demonstration, with Iverson noting that community response to their previous events has been largely positive.

"Mainly people pass by and cheer and thank us for being out here," Iverson said. "It is a very positive experience. I am not going to say there is absolutely no risk because crossing the street is a risk."

The Manitowoc protest is one of nearly 2,000 demonstrations expected nationwide. The local event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.