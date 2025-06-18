United States Women's Disc Golf Championship set to begin in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Disc golf is a sport skyrocketing in popularity.

According to UDISC, the sport grew by about 100,000 participants from 2023-2024.

This week, one of the sport's biggest events, the United States Women's Disc Golf Championship is set to take place at a few different courses around the Manitowoc area from June 19-22 at:

- Silver Creek Park in Manitowoc

- Rollin Ridge in Reedsville

- Lower Cato Falls County Park in Reedsville.

About 330 players from around the Unites States and different countries are attending, including Two Rivers native Lindsay Fish who is the highest rated woman in Wisconsin in the Female Pro Open (FPO). She's been playing at Silver Creek for two decades, since she picked up the sport.

"It's very surreal just to see all my friends here and to be able to share a little piece of my heart with them," said Fish. "This is my home. This is where I grew up. I always say, since I was a little girl that I wanted to see the world one disc golf course at a time and now the world gets to see my little world."

The best disc golfers in the world will be in town to participate and Fish is excited to see how they navigate the course.

"Even just seeing like, "oh, some of them think this course is like of tough," it's got a little bit of teeth. It will be excited to see them battle it out and then see how they shape shots out here in the woods and then along the lake as well."