Veterans share submarine stories at Manitowoc's 10th annual SubFest

The 10th annual SubFest in Manitowoc is bringing together submarine veterans and community members to celebrate the city's maritime history. The weekend event features submarine tours, veteran stories, and a special documentary premiere.

"It's vital for the community to hear these stories, to remember the sacrifices of the greatest generation in World War II and those that came after," said Kevin Cullen, executive director of the Maritime Museum.

The festival kicked off with a "Tolling of the Boats Ceremony" and continued with events that transported visitors back in time through firsthand accounts from submarine veterans.

"There is nothing I could be prouder of, except my family of course, it was an incredible experience and I would do it again in a heartbeat," said Greg Miller, submarine veteran.

Veterans eagerly shared their experiences, with one noting, "I served on the last World War II combat submarine in the Pacific Ocean."

For many veterans, SubFest provides an opportunity to showcase their pride in submarine service.

"Guys that have hot rods or hot cars they like to take it out and show them. Well here we are doing the same thing. Some guys have hot rods, some guys have boats, I have a submarine," said Wayne Hartlich, submarine veteran.

Hartlich created the Diving Deeper Tour at the Maritime Museum, which has been transformed into a documentary highlighting the experiences of mariners aboard World War II submarines. The documentary premiered during the festival.

"I'm hoping to get an invitation to dancing with the stars... it must have got lost in the mail or something," Miller said.

The veterans emphasized that maintaining the submarines requires significant effort.

"Well we do a lot of work. We get together and do working parties on the Cobia doing restoration and maintenance," Hartlich said.

But the veterans agree the work is worthwhile when they can share their history with the public.

"We get to show it to people and see their reactions and, oh wow, it's a treat," Hartlich said.

SubFest continues with the Maritime Museum open and offering submarine tours.

