Trial set for Timothy Hauschultz child murder case

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A jury trial has been scheduled for Timothy Hauschultz, the man accused of ordering punishment against his great nephew, Ethan Hauschultz, leading to the boy's death in 2018.

Hauschultz appeared virtually at the Manitowoc County courthouse on Friday for a scheduling conference.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin on Feb. 2, with parties estimating the trial to last for about two weeks. A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 12.

Court records show prosecutors and defense are still discussing what the recusal of the previous judge means for the case.

During the hearing, both parties also requested a date to address prior rulings on several motions in this case. Any motions are due by October, with responses due in November. Replies are due Nov. 7.