Judge in Timothy Hauschultz case recuses herself

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The judge presiding over the case of Timothy Hauschultz, who is accused of ordering punishment against his 7-year-old great nephew resulting in his death, has recused herself from the case.

The judge's assistant confirmed to NBC 26 that Judge Jerilyn M. Dietz recused herself from the case on Wednesday.

According to court records, it was brought to the court's attention that Judge Dietz was the guardian ad litem — an individual appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a minor in legal proceedings — for witnesses involved in the case.

"Court does not feel this causes a conflict as she has no recollection of said hearing. Although the Court does not recall this or feel it would be a conflict, it has no choice but to recuse itself," according to court records.

A new judge will be assigned to the case.

The trial that was scheduled to begin on Oct. 1 and possibly go until Oct. 13, is no longer listed to take place on those dates.

On Feb. 20, Judge Dietz rejected a potential plea deal.

Hauschultz stands accused of ordering punishment against his great nephew Ethan Hauschultz that led to the boy's death in 2018. Timothy Hauschultz had legal guardianship over Ethan at the time.