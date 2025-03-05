Trial date set for Timothy Hauschultz; modifications made to his bail

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — It's a Manitowoc County case that has been open for years. After a setback last week, Timothy Hauschultz trial has been rescheduled.

A potential plea deal was vetoed by Manitowoc Judge Carolyn Dietz on February 20th. As a result, the initial jury trial scheduled for February 25th was adjourned before it began.

Today, the parties met again in the courtroom and a new trial date has been set.

The murder trial for Timothy Hauschultz will begin on October 1st and may run until October 13th. The pretrial is set for September 4th at 9 a.m. on Zoom.

"By then, we should still have enough time to hear any motions that have been filed or adjust accordingly," Judge Dietz said.

Hauschultz stands accused of ordering punishment against his great nephew Ethan Hauschultz that led to the boy's death in 2018. Timothy Hauschultz had legal guardianship over Ethan at the time.

Hauschultz did appear in the courtroom via Zoom as his bail was also discussed.

Hauschultz's attorney asked Judge Dietz to permit unsupervised contact with his wife, Tina, and his daughter.

"Any sort of plan they would have devised would've happened seven years ago, Judge," said Hauschultz's attorney Donna Kuchler.

Judge Dietz did rule to modify Hauschultz's bail to allow contact between the family members, stating:

"Mr. Hauschultz has been subject to pretty restrictive conditions of his release for a very long time and I am not aware of any violations."

Kuchler also asked for Hauschultz to be allowed to attend Sunday morning church without any regulations.

Judge Dietz denied this modification upholding the ruling that Hauschultz be barred from any Sunday church activity involving children.