Sen. Baldwin visits Bellin Hospital to discuss impact of Big Beautiful Bill on Wisconsin healthcare

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Bellin Hospital in Green Bay to discuss how the recently passed "Big Beautiful Bill" could impact Medicaid recipients and healthcare providers across the state.

Sen. Baldwin visits Green bay hospital to discuss Big Beautiful Bill

During a press conference at the hospital, Baldwin emphasized that Medicaid cuts in the legislation could have devastating consequences for vulnerable Wisconsinites.

"Let me be very clear. This measure that was passed last week will hurt our state," Baldwin said.

According to Baldwin, more than 270,000 Wisconsin residents who currently rely on Medicaid for their healthcare needs are at risk of losing coverage due to the bill. The potential loss of Medicaid funding would also create significant financial challenges for healthcare facilities.

"Wisconsin hospitals are projected to lose over $260 million dollars every single year collectively," Baldwin said.

Before addressing the media, Baldwin toured Bellin Hospital and met with Medicaid recipients who shared personal stories about how the program has been essential to their healthcare.

"When you cut medical care, it ruins lives. It ruins lives in some really big dramatic ways but it also ruins them in quieter ways that aren't so visible," said James, a Medicaid recipient.

Another recipient, Jamie, highlighted the broader importance of the program beyond basic healthcare.

"Medicaid is essential to health and well being to all individuals in our country. We need these services for those in need to not only live, but live a fulfilling, productive life," Jamie said.

Senator Ron Johnson and U.S. Representative Tony Weid voted in favor of the bill. I reached out to them for comment on Baldwin's event but did not receive a response.

