S.S. Badger Launches Cruises in Manitowoc

The SS Badger is offering new ways to enjoy Lake Michigan this summer without making the full cross-lake journey. The historic ferry is launching shoreline cruises and mini weekend getaways that provide travelers with unique experiences on the water.

The first shoreline cruise of the season begins this Saturday. The two-hour trip offers scenic views of the Lake Michigan coastline and activities for passengers of all ages.

"Some of the amenities that we offer are live entertainment, our Badger Bingo which is really what we're known for, and then we have a game room for the kids as well as a play area, and a movie theatre where we show different movies throughout the day," Laurie Wrolson, ticket agent for the SS Badger, said.

Three additional shoreline cruises are scheduled throughout the summer, with mini cruises starting in July.

For those looking for a longer experience, the SS Badger also offers weekend getaways that allow travelers to explore both Michigan and Wisconsin shores without the long drive around the lake.

"We do have our round trip mini cruises. Our passengers can travel round trip from Manitowoc to Ludington and then back within 48 hours without a vehicle," Purser Lead Charlotte Wodsedalek said.

The mini cruises include amenities such as a movie theater, cash bar, meals, Badger bingo, and panoramic shoreline views.

