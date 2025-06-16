Watch Now
One dead after car crashes into carriage in Manitowoc County on Father's Day

TOWNSHIP OF CATO (NBC 26) — A man died and a 13-year-old is hurt after a car struck a horse-drawn carriage in Manitowoc County on Father's Day, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were called just before 9 a.m. on Sunday for a serious crash on USH 10 east of Maertz Road in the Township of Cato.

According to deputies, a 42-year-old woman from Brillion was traveling east on USH 10 in an SUV and ahead of her SUV, a horse-drawn carriage was also traveling east.

The carriage was hit from behind by the SUV, resulting in both the 27-year-old operator and his 13-year-old passenger being ejected.

The 27-year-old carriage operator from Manitowoc County was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 13-year-old passenger was injured and taken to a hospital.

Deputies say the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting a full reconstruction of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

