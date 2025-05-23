NBC 26 says goodbye to Manitowoc & Lakeshore reporter Preston Stober

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It is a bittersweet day at NBC 26 as we say goodbye to our Manitowoc & Lakeshore neighborhood reporter Preston Stober.

Preston, a farm boy from western Ohio, came to us straight out of college in 2023 from the University of Cincinnati, where he studied Broadcast Media Productions. Since then, he has served the Manitowoc and Lakeshore region with passionate journalism.

Preston says he is going to miss the tight-knit communities the most, especially the Lakeshore.

"This area is filled with towns and people that welcomed me in as one of their own for both stories and everyday life," Preston said.

You'll perhaps remember Preston the most for his extensive coverage on Elijah Vue, including the day where authorities announced the discovery of the little boy's remains.

Preston also covered a story that went viral about mysterious sinkholes in Lake Michigan. His story on YouTube has more than 832,000 views! WATCH IT HERE!

From real-time news to exclusives, Preston donated so much of his time bringing you the biggest headlines from the Lakeshore region, including:

"Although the phrase is overused, working on stories at the NFL Draft was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Preston said. "I'll always cherish the memories and covering the famous redemption field goal kick with Andrew Amouzou."

As for what's next, Preston is moving to New Haven, Connecticut — between Manhattan and Boston — for a reporting role.

"More stories are on the way just now from another shoreline," Preston said.

Anyone who has met Preston knows he's just as personable, easygoing, and friendly in-person as he is on the air.

From all of us at NBC 26, good luck with everything, Preston. We'll miss you!

Preston's successor will be starting with us next week, and you'll see her on the air in a few weeks. Stay tuned!