MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — After a long six months without the beloved S.S. Badger, the iconic car ferry is back, much to the delight of residents and visitors. An excited crowd gathered at the lakeshore to welcome the ferry back to Manitowoc.

She's back! The S.S. Badger returns to Manitowoc for the first time this year

“Really a special day in Manitowoc,” said resident Charles Bonin, encapsulating the enthusiasm felt by many in the area.

The return of the S.S. Badger is celebrated not only by locals but also by travelers from afar.

“I'm from Germany,” said Karo Eisner, who now calls Ashwaubenon home. “I didn’t expect in a rather smaller town of Manitowoc to have such a huge ferry coming over.”

For Manitowoc residents like Stacey Wallander, the arrival of the ferry signifies the start of summer. “It’s just a nice way to start off the beginning of summer,” she commented.

Jenna Ingrisch, a lifelong Manitowoc resident, expressed the significance of the event.

“It’s just neat to have something like that here," she said.

The S.S. Badger made its first trip to Manitowoc this year following a brief stay in dry dock in Sturgeon Bay for propeller repairs. Now in its 72nd season, the ship will once again operate between Ludington, Michigan, and Manitowoc.

Families eagerly awaited the ferry's arrival, including Jenna and her three-year-old daughter, Stella. This created a memorable moment for the young fan who was being introduced to a cherished local tradition.

“Knowing that it’s been around for a long time and it will continue to be something in our community that we can all enjoy,” Jenna said.

“Welcome back!” Jenna exclaimed as the Badger pulled into the dock.

The S.S. Badger's season will run through October. Many shared that riding the ferry is an experience everyone should try at least once.

The return of the S.S. Badger reaffirms its status as a vital part of Manitowoc's community and a beacon of summer fun on the Lakeshore.