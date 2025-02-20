One year without Elijah: Remembering the boy that impacted us all

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Elijah Vue went missing one year ago on February 20th, 2024.



Although gone for a year, Police Captain Andrew Raatz says Elijah will always be with the department

Searcher Laurie Hamblen says it was a tragedy that tore us apart but also brought us together

Elijah was found dead in September of last year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

One year ago, on February 20th, 2024, the search for Elijah Vue began here along Mishicot road in Two Rivers. For the last year I have closely covered this story from our community to the police department's search for the missing boy who was later tragically found dead.

On that first night of searching dozens came out around Two Rivers to look for the missing little boy.

"I have children and grandchildren of my own, so it really tore at my heart,” said Laurie Hamblen.

Hamblen was one of the first searchers I met nearly a year ago. She looked for Elijah Vue around the Lakeshore for more than a month.

"It was just an internal drive,” said Hamblen. “I don't know if you want to call it a mother's instinct."

Two Rivers police, including Captain Andrew Raatz, searched ditches, waterways and wooded areas all around the Lakeshore for seven and a half months. They vowed to not stop until they found Elijah.

"Something like this, of this magnitude, how long does that stick with the station?”, I asked Captain Raatz.

"Well, I think forever,” he said. “As long as there's people here that have been through the situation. It stays with our department."

In September last year, police announced they'd finally found Elijah's remains.

"There's always going to be the thought of him as a little boy. The images of him,” said Hamblen.

One year without Elijah.

As Laurie told me, a tragedy that tore us apart, but also brought us together

"I think that's what I remember the most,” she said. “It didn't matter what the weather or the conditions were like, there was a true camaraderie going on."

Over the last year and this week, people in Two Rivers and all around the Lakeshore have told me Elijah will never be forgotten.