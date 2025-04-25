'Bring everyone together!'; NFL fans of all teams compete in Draft festivities

TITLETOWN — It has been quite the atmosphere here in Titletown for Day 1 of the Draft. Although the draft scouts were probably not looking for prospects to come this afternoon, if they were to stop by Titletown they would have found an array of athletes.

Whether it was kicking field goals or showing off the wheels in the forty yard dash …

"Listen I'm kicking I'm throwing spirals",” said Christian, a Giants fan.

"You know I'm the fastest,” said Matai Edgecombe there with his basketball team. “I jump the furthest, I jump the highest."

Bragging rights were on the line.

"I used to be pretty good at track so I may set a new high mark over there," said Blaine Lusha.

But no matter who you root for ...

"My bloodline is Minnesota,” said a Vikings fan.

Fans were taking part of the festivities in Titletown with a smile on the face excited for the weekend ahead.

"You know everyone is from a different team, we all root together,” said Cheryl Harvey. “I think that's awesome, bring everyone together."

"It's fun,” said Rae, a Packers fan. “I've never seen this many people here so I'm glad tiny Green Bay is getting the love it deserves."

"I'm a sports fanatic and I didn't want to miss this,” said Richard King. “People were saying, 'Why are you going to go there with all of those people?' ... I can't miss it!"