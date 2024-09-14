A tragic end to a sad story: Two Rivers reacts to Elijah Vue being found

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (NBC 26) — Two Rivers Police announced that they have identified remains found in Manitowoc County as Elijah Vue's.



Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert announced that remains found in Manitowoc County belonged to Elijah Vue.

The announcement ends a community, family and police search of more than 6 months.

Chief Meinnert emotionally thanked the community and other organizations for their help.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On February 20th, 2024, the Two Rivers community walked the streets looking for three-year-old Elijah Vue. We now have heartbreaking news about the young boy from who vanished in this small community after remains were found in Manitowoc County.

Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert gave the tragic news said Friday that the remains were identified as belonging to Elijah Vue, a child who had been missing since February.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you today that those remains were identified as Elijah Vue,” Chief Meinnert said at a press conference called Friday afternoon.

He seemingly held the attention of our whole community, including the folks at Lonz's Tannery.

"We had the volume on loud for everybody to hear,” bartender Janine Lonzo said. “Everybody stood up, came to the front of the bar and watched together."

Lonzo has had Elijah on her mind for the last six months.

"It ravaged this community,” she said. “Everybody was so concerned."

At Cool City Brewing in town, Diane Gospodarek and Diane Rudebech got the news at the same time.

"I think we're glad that they found him, truthfully.” said Rudebech. “I think that that's a plus that they did."

"The search is finally over and justice will be done for Elijah Vue,” Gospodarek added.

A sentiment that many shift their mind to, as the community has some answers. But, not all from this harrowing situation.

"This is not a resolution,” one village-member said. "This is the remains of a child, and now they have a lot of work to do."

Work that Police Chief Ben Meinnert and multiple other agencies will now take on.

"I never met Elijah, but I watched that three-year-old boy bring out the best in this community,” Chief Meinnert said.

"This is not the outcome that we hoped for," he added. "The family is devastated, we're devastated, our community is devastated."

Meinnert said Friday that the case is now being treated as a "death investigation."