HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Amber Alert issued for missing Two Rivers 3-year-old child Elijah

UPDATE AT 3:06 p.m. Tuesday: An Amber Alert has been issued for Elijah Vue. The 3-year-old boy is about 3-feet tall and weighs 45 pounds with sandy colored hair and a birth mark on his left knee.

The Two Rivers Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 3-year-old boy named Elijah.

Police said Elijah was last seen in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police describe Elijah as Hmong and White ethnicity with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen wearing gray pants but are not sure what color shirt or shoes he's wearing. Police said Elijah is possibly carrying a red and white plaid blanket as pictured below.

Two Rivers Police Department

If anybody has information to help locate Elijah, you are asked to call Two Rivers Police at (920) 686-7200.