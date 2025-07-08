ALGOMA (NBC 26) — The Algoma Park District announced it would begin shutting the gates at Perry Park at 5 p.m. due to vandalism. Prompting questions about the decision. But now, the Parks Department says the announcement was a mistake.



The social post which lead to confusion from neighbors throughout the community

The Parks Department explains how they decided to close the park earlier than before

Neighbors express their concerns with the vandalism

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Beth Hansen takes her grandson to Perry Park in Algoma each evening before dinner.

"A lot of parents are working until 5 or 6 o'clock at night," Hansen said.

NBC26 looked into the park closing early, and found out the post was a miscommunication. Watch below:

Vandalism sparks closing time changes at Perry park

After hearing the Parks Department plans to close the park earlier in the day due to vandalism she says she's concerned.

"I'd hate to have a few indiscretions ruin it for the others," Hansen said.

Casey Groessl with the Algoma Parks Department, says the park saw acts of vandalism as recently as Saturday.

He says it's becoming increasingly dangerous for others trying to enjoy the space.

"Even the most recent one the panel was kicked out of the bottom of the door and fireworks were thrown in the bathroom," Groessl said.

But despite a Facebook post stating the park would close at 5 p.m., Groessl clarified the announcement was a misunderstanding.

"It's tough to say because, me being the one locking it up, I close it when I have time to get here to do it," Groessl said.

The post states the park closes at 5 p.m., but Groessl explained it actually closes sometime after 5, depending on when staff are available. That’s caused confusion for some in the community

"I guess my post might be a little off, just because I shouldn't have put 'at 5.' It'll be anytime after 5 is what it’s really going to be," Groessl said.

He says security measures have already been implemented at the park, including cameras, and the Algoma Police Department is patrolling the area when available.

"Until we can figure out what the issue is or who’s causing the issues, I figured this was our best course of action," Groessl said.

The Parks Department says there’s currently no set time frame for how long the new hours will remain in place. However, they hope to curb vandalism and eventually keep the park open later.