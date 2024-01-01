Hanna Lopez is the NBC26 neighborhood reporter for Door County.

She is a graduate of DePaul University, where she earned a degree in journalism.

During her time at DePaul, Hanna worked for Radio DePaul, hosting her own podcast about everything from pop-culture to local news. She wrote for an online food publication where she interviewed food influencers and worked with brands like Hydro Flask and Stanley. Working for a food blog has turned her into a little bit of a foodie, so she’ll be around Door County and Northeast Wisconsin looking for new coffee shops and restaurants to try.

Hanna was an on-air student reporter for DePaul’s student newscast Good Day DePaul where she covered stories on student safety, transportation and transit issues. She also had the opportunity to cover the Iowa Caucuses.

Hanna grew up on the North Side of Chicago and has experience covering local news and politics in the area. Though she’s from Chicago, she prefers baseball over football and will always be rooting for the Chicago Cubs.

She plans on making sure that news in Door County is heard all across Northeast Wisconsin.

If you have a story idea, coffee shop recommendations or restaurant recommendations reach out at hanna.lopez@nbc26.com or Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

