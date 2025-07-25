DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — What began as a United Way needs assessment two decades ago has grown into Door-Tran, a vital transportation service serving people throughout Door County.

We got to take a ride with Door-Tran and learn more about the nonprofit, watch below:

Door-Tran: Making transportation affordable and attainable for Door county residents

"I always tell people, when you think of transportation, think of Door-Tran," Nikki Voight, Executive Director at Door-Tran said.

It’s a nonprofit transportation service dedicated exclusively to Door County residents.

"Door-Tran fills in those gaps that public transit cannot fulfill," Voight said.

Ride fares are based on what’s affordable for your household income. If you’re traveling outside the area, a flat fee applies instead.

"So breaking down that financial barrier. If it's too much of a burden for them we charge anywhere from ten cents to forty cents per mile based on that household income," Voight said.

Door-Tran partners with organizations across the peninsula including DoorCAN and Washington Island Community Health to provide half-price travel vouchers and a vehicle loan program for those facing car-related financial challenges.

"It's a need in this county," Joe Mitchell, a volunteer driver, said.

Mitchell has been a volunteer for a little over a year.

"I can't tell their story, but there are people facing various trials medical, legal that need more," Mitchell said.

The nonprofit offers several transportation-related services, including a volunteer transportation program. That’s when local resident, Gary Wolkstein, was taking a ride.

"It has actually been exceedingly better than I expected," Gary Wolkstein said.

Gary Wolkstein has been using Door-Tran for about two months.

A health condition made it unsafe for him to drive, and he says the service has been a major help both for himself and for others facing similar challenges.

"It's a real resource for Door County. I think it's catered to the individual physical or mental needs of the people it's helping, and I think it's a real service," Wolkstein said.

Although Door-Tran’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, its website offers transportation resource guides for anyone needing help finding a provider.