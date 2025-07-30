DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — To some, it’s an eyesore; to others, saying it's harmless. But who’s responsible for the Donny S. What, if anything, will happen to it next?

It’s become a common sight, people making their way out to the grounded tugboat, abandoned in place for the past four years.

NBC26 got on the waters today to see the abandon tug up close, watch below:

‘I think for now it’s best just left as is’: four years afloat with the Donny S. but who’s responsible?

"Recently this year, someone has thrown a large line over the side with knots in it to facilitate climbing aboard," Captain Lynn Brunsen said.

Brunsen, who captains the Shoreline Hope boat tours in Baileys Harbor, often keeps an eye on any changes to the tug.

"Just Monday on our cruise, we noticed the new addition to the top of the boat the U.S. flag up there, which was never there before," Brunsen said.

Just a day later, the harbor master reported someone setting off smoke bombs on the tug.

The incident sparked chatter on Facebook some calling for action, others insisting the boat isn’t doing any harm.

Local officials say they don’t have the authority to address the situation, leaving any decisions up to the Wisconsin DNR.

The Coast Guard told NBC26,

"It’s not in navigable waters, it’s not a pollution threat, the Coast Guard is hands-off. The DNR is taking the lead."

At least for now, both the captain and the tourists are content to let the tugboat be.

"I think for now it’s best just left as is," Brunsen said.

Dean Frazier and his family, visiting from Kansas, had the opportunity to see the Donny S up close.

"I guess it’s not in a lane where it’s causing any risk to people, so it would be kinda fun to have it stay," Dean Frazier said.

NBC26 reached the boat’s owner but haven’t heard back

The DNR also didn’t respond to requests about any new plans in time for this report.

Captain Lynn says that as long as the tug remains, he can promise his tour guests at least one guaranteed shipwreck sighting.