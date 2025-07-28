DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A busy Door County intersection could soon see a major makeover.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has proposed a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 42/57 and County BB, just north of Sturgeon Bay, following years of serious crashes.

WisDOT A map highlighting the area of a proposed new roundabout in Door County.

"It’s just dangerous, you know," Richard Geeve's a neighbor said.

Geeve lives just down the road from the intersection of Highway 42/57 and County BB. Between 2018 and 2022, WisDOT reported 18 crashes at this location.

We spoke with drivers about if they think a roundabout would help improve safety, watch below:

'It’s just dangerous: WisDOT proposes roundabout to improve safety at busy intersection

"This is one of the most dangerous ones," Greeve said. "They've tried to improve it by giving it a right turn lane here, and that’s helped, but the traffic is so bad in the summer."

Despite those adjustments, there have already been three crashes this year.

Caden Bedney works at the Amoco gas station, and from a window inside the station, you can clearly see the intersection.

"This intersection is scary to watch sometimes," Bedney said.

Now, WisDOT is considering a more permanent fix, a roundabout with two northbound and two southbound lanes.

"There are people who just fly by here, and people who will be going out because they think they have [the right away]," Bedney said.

The state hopes the roundabout will reduce right-angle crashes and lessen the severity of any collisions but Bedney isn’t convinced.

"A roundabout would not help, to be honest, just because of how the drivers here are," Bedney said.

Drivers like Gary Hohman, visiting from Minnesota, say it’s a step in the right direction.

"I think they’re a great way to take care of some traffic issues at intersections," Gary Hohman said.

While it may take time for drivers to adjust, Hohman says he hopes the roundabout will improve safety in the long run.

WisDOT is holding an online public involvement meeting on Wednesday, July 30 at 4 p.m. for anyone who would like to share input or feedback on the proposal.