DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The site of a proposed development is still in the early planning stages, but that hasn’t stopped some neighbors from voicing concerns.

Proposed Sturgeon bay housing development draws early reactions

Developer Jim Connard, along with Portside Builders, has approached Sturgeon Bay with plans for a large housing development on the city’s west side.

Connard wasn’t able to meet in person but said over the phone,

"[he wanted] to satisfy the needs of the local economy and environment."

The city still needs to decide whether it will approve even a rough version of the plan, but it's already sparked dozens of comments on Facebook after local Alderman Spencer Gustafson shared the details.

"I hope they really look at [the GFL site], and that's right behind us. GFL. Today, with the winds, [the smell] is not too bad," Neighbor Tim Wright said.

Tim Wright, who had commented online, expressed concern not only about the smell from a nearby waste and recycling facility, but also about what might happen if the units are built and remain unoccupied.

"What’s it gonna impact the city, cost-wise?" Wright said.

The proposal includes 98 units. Of those, 30 are workforce homes, which the developer wants a Tax Increment District (TID) to help finance.

Some are concerned that continued development could drive housing prices even higher.

"Essentially, we were priced out of rental," Former neighbor Jenna Kasten said.

Kasten and her family left Sturgeon Bay, saying it’s become increasingly difficult to afford a home.

"A development like that, where a single-family home is potentially $300,000, that is not the kind of housing that is going to bring a workforce family like mine back to Sturgeon Bay," Kasten said.

As they gather feedback from the city, the developers are requesting to review, revise, and finalize the project plans next year.

If approved, the review process would continue through August 2026, and construction could take an additional six to seven years beyond that.