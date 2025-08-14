Egg Harbor beach dock and break wall set for future renovation

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — The dock at Egg Harbor Beach is scheduled for reconstruction following the village’s approval of renovation plans earlier this week.

Stacy Smith grew up coming to Egg Harbor Beach.

"I remember as a kid jumping off the end of the dock," Stacy Smith said.

The Village of Egg Harbor bought the dock a few years ago and just approved plans to rebuild it and make breakwall repairs.

"I'm thrilled that they're gonna bring this back to life," Smith said.

The village says the project is currently estimated to cost about $430,000, with funding expected to come from village savings and borrowing, if needed.

Across the beach, Cadence Duger was working nearby at the Door County Adventure Center. She spends most of her day at the beach and says there are other areas that need attention as well.

"I do think more maintenance on the bathrooms, along with garbage and taking out the recycling more often," Cadence Duger said.

Duger says any improvements here can make a big impact on both the local and visitor experience.

"I definitely think that's a good idea. Egg Harbor's a very popular destination," Duger said.

Smith says she'd also like to see other improvements beyond just the dock and breakwall.

"Anything that they can fix as well as we need new parking areas," Smith said.

The Village of Egg Harbor says the next step is securing approval from the DNR before setting a timeline for completion.