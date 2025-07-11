Drinks to go: Manitowoc launches outdoor drinking zone in downtown area

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc has become the latest Northeast Wisconsin city to designate an outdoor drinking area, joining a growing regional trend.

The new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) took effect Friday, allowing visitors to purchase alcoholic beverages from participating businesses and carry them throughout much of downtown Manitowoc.

The zone extends from Washington Street north to Chicago Street, covering a significant portion of the downtown area. Patrons can enjoy their drinks outdoors from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. using city-approved cups.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Manitowoc DORA Ordinance

"You know if they wanted to take a cocktail or an old fashion with them they have that option, there's no limitations," said Anastasia Bartusch, assistant manager at Brix Downtown Bar and Grill.

Local business owners see the new policy as beneficial for the downtown economy and their establishments.

"If we're involved, and the neighbor down the street is involved, and people up the street at Brix's are involved you know hopefully everybody jumps on board with this, we'll do very well," said Randall Lueptow, owner of Wrap It Up.

However, not all business owners support the initiative. Amber Daugs, owner of Hot Daugs and the non-profit Grow It Forward, expressed concerns about the impact on community health.

"I don't think it helps promote a healthy community," Daugs said.

She also worries people may bring outside drinks and not spend as much money at fundraisers her non-profit promotes.

When the Manitowoc City Council voted on the plan in May, it received widespread support, though some council members did voice concerns about the early start time.

"Starting at 9 in the morning just didn't seem to be a good look," said Bill Schlei.

The DORA will remain open until the end of October. City officials plan to place additional garbage cans downtown for proper disposal of cups before patrons enter other businesses.

Both the city and Visit Manitowoc are reminding everyone to drink responsibly while downtown and on their way home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.