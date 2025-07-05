Discarded fireworks cause fires in Appleton, Fond du Lac County

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In two separate incidents on Independence Day, discarded fireworks sparked fires in Appleton and Fond du Lac County.

Appleton Fire Department (AFD) says they responded to multiple dumpster fires Friday night, all caused by improperly discarded fireworks. One of the fires extended to a structure, causing some exterior damage. Quick work by returning fire crews prevented major damage to the mixed-use building.

AFD is urging residents to follow National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) guidelines when disposing of fireworks. The NFPA recommends soaking both used and unused fireworks in water—ideally overnight—before double-bagging them in plastic and placing them in the trash. Firefighters also emphasized the importance of homeowners carrying insurance as a cost-effective way to recover from fire-related losses.

Meanwhile, in the Town of Fond du Lac, a garage fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Friday on Stillwater Drive. Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputies confirmed that discarded fireworks were the likely cause. First responders arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the garage. All occupants and pets had evacuated safely before emergency crews arrived.

Multiple departments responded, including the Town of Fond du Lac Fire Department, Lamartine Fire Department, and the City of Fond du Lac Fire Department. Their quick response kept the fire from spreading to the main house. While some items inside the garage were destroyed and the structure sustained damage to the wall and ceiling, the home itself only had minor smoke exposure.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.