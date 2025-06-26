Stone Steward: Manitowoc resident offers cemetery care for families

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc mother of five has started a unique service to help families maintain the final resting places of their loved ones when they can't do it themselves.

Cortney Novak recently launched a part-time headstone cleaning service in Manitowoc County, offering peace of mind to families who live out of state or are unable to visit graves regularly.

Watch the full broadcast here:

HEADSTONE CLEANING

"It just gives me a good feeling that I'm helping somebody out," Novak said while cleaning a headstone during an early morning visit to the cemetery.

Working two jobs already, Novak still finds time for this meaningful side business that connects to her childhood memories.

"I know there are many people that aren't able to get there and you know either water the flowers and do the upkeep that it needs," Novak said.

Novak's inspiration comes from her father, who took her to cemeteries as a child to clean headstones as a way to help others. Now, she's passing that tradition to her own daughter, bringing her along on these cemetery visits.

"She did actually try to scrub a little bit and she's like, 'Mommy it's hard,'" Novak said.

The care Novak provides doesn't go unnoticed. During our visit, a daily walker through the cemetery stopped to comment on her work.

"I walk in the cemetery everyday and this is the first time I've seen a young lady like that clean off a headstone. That is just amazing," the walker said.

Novak is still establishing her pricing structure but says small stones cost about $50 to clean. She's also considering offering annual cleanings, flower planting, and general upkeep services.

