Sheboygan's Chicory Root Tattoo Studio empowers through art and acceptance

SHEBOYGAN — At Chicory Root Tattoo Studio in downtown Sheboygan, getting tattooed is more than just body art; it’s about creating lasting memories and celebrating individuality.

Kay Kiefer, the studio's founder, embodies this philosophy wholly.

Kiefer, who identifies as queer, understands the significance of creating a safe space.

“The LGBTQ community has historically been a community that embraces everybody…so that’s what this place is,” she explained.

Kiefer’s commitment to inclusivity stems from her experiences.

“The first shop that I worked at was not a very inclusive space — real rough around the edges, sort of old-school.” This insight drove her to ensure that Chicory Root was the complete opposite.

“Talk about your life in a tattoo chair, you wanna make sure you’re not going to get a weird experience out of that,” she stated.

Tyler Drewery, one of Kiefer’s regular clients, appreciates the welcoming vibe of Chicory Root.

As a non-binary person, they find solace in the studio during the sometimes-painful tattooing process.

“Acceptance is so important, and to walk into a room and just immediately feel heard is not something you find in all atmospheres,” they remarked.

Tyler Denomie, a tattoo artist at Chicory Root who identifies as a Two-Spirit person (usually indigenous people who embody both feminine and masculine energies), echoed this sentiment.

“Clients love it — there are so many clients that come in and are like ‘It’s so awesome here, I love it, I feel so comfortable.’”

Denomie notes a significant difference in the work environment at Chicory Root compared to previous jobs. “Everyone is happy, does their own thing and is themselves. There’s no pressure to be something else,” he explained.

Chicory Root Tattoo Studio actively contributes to the local community by hosting several fundraisers each year.

One hundred percent of the profits from many of these events go to Sheboygan’s LGBTQ Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a more inclusive community in the area.

“I think having funds available for these groups to do the things they want to do is pretty important,” Denomie states.

Drewery emphasized that the studio's efforts go beyond just words. “They’re actively donating. They’re actively participating to make the community better.”

Through donations and her passion for tattooing, Kiefer's mission to provide a supportive space for LGBTQ+ individuals remains strong.

“Just giving an opportunity for clients to come in, be themselves, speak their whole truth,” she said.

“I just hope that they’re here forever and keep doing what they’re doing," added Drewery. "Because Sheboygan without Chicory Root would just be sad.”