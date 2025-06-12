Man arrested after allegedly shooting 2 men in Sheboygan Falls home, leading police on chase

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot two people at a home in a Sheboygan Falls neighborhood, then led police on a chase after fleeing the scene, according to the Sheboygan Falls Police Department.

Police said the incident began when officers were dispatched just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, to a home situated between First Reformed Church and Blessed Trinity Parish for “two individuals suffering multiple gunshot wounds.”

There, officers found a 67-year-old man and a 39-year-old man who had been shot. Police say both were airlifted to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said the suspect knew the victims, arrived at their home with a handgun and three other people. Authorities say the suspect confronted the 39-year-old man inside the home, while the others waited outside.

During the confrontation, police say the suspect fired several rounds, hitting both men. In response, police said the 39-year-old retrieved a handgun and fired back at the suspect, who was not injured.

The 24-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived. He was located shortly afterward in Ozaukee County and arrested after a brief pursuit. He was taken into custody by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Police said they are actively investigating the incident, which they described as isolated, and added that no one else was injured in the shooting apart from the two men inside the home.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is being held at the Sheboygan County Detention Center on charges of recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.