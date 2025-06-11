Manitowoc officials share guidance on lawn care practices to protect local waterways

The city of Manitowoc is alerting residents that improper lawn care practices could be polluting local waterways and ultimately Lake Michigan.

Officials say rain often carries pesticides and fertilizers directly into storm drains, which flow untreated into the Manitowoc River and eventually Lake Michigan.

"And it can also seep into our ground water which is more of a major issue because at the end of the day our waterways are leading to Lake Michigan which is a major economic resource as well as environmental resource for everyone," said Sam Frauenfeld, coordinator for Lakeshore Natural Resource Partnership.

The city recommends residents get a soil test to determine if chemical treatments are actually needed for their lawns. If chemicals are necessary, officials urge residents to carefully follow application directions on product packaging.

