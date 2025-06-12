Packers CEO Mark Murphy honored for construction leadership ahead of retirement

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy received recognition from the Northeastern Wisconsin Construction Industry Thursday for his influential leadership in construction, development and community advancement.

The honor comes as Murphy prepares to retire in July after 17 years at the helm of the iconic NFL franchise.

During the ceremony at Lambeau Field, Murphy expressed gratitude for the partnerships that helped shape his tenure with the organization.

"Really understood, understand when you work together, management and labor, and that's a, we've had a great partnership with NEWSIP and Myron Corporation and was very honored to be able to be here and really have great respect for NEWSIP and what they do for the community," Murphy said.

NEWSIP noted Murphy's leadership has left a lasting impact on both the physical landscape of Lambeau Field and the broader Green Bay community through development projects like Titletown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

