Former Sheboygan Falls asst. fire chief enters plea to child sexual assault charge

SHEBOYGAN — Former Sheboygan Falls Assistant Fire Chief John Albright, who is accused of sexually assaulting a child, was in court Wednesday for a plea hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, Albright had sexual contact with a young teen in 2008 or 2009 after a party at his house.

Watch: Former Sheboygan Falls asst. fire chief enters plea in child sexual assault case

Our sister station TMJ4 broke the story back in September when he was arrested and charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Albright has been with the volunteer fire service for over 20 years.

The alleged victim, who came forward to police, said he lived a few doors down from Albright. The victim was 13 or 14 years old at the time and attended a party at Albright's house.

It was there Albright allegedly asked the victim to help babysit his daughter before escorting him back to the party.

During the walk back to the party, detectives said Albright made a number of lewd sexual remarks toward the victim and asked the victim if he could perform a sex act.

On Wednesday, Albright pleaded no contest to the charge, which means he will be found guilty.

Two other charges will be dismissed but read in. Judge Persick will consider those at Albright's sentencing hearing in September.

He faces up to 40 years in prison.