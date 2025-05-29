Community details Sheboygan's strong ties to Japan

SHEBOYGAN — How is a sister city established?

TMJ4's Mikenzie Hammel was asked that question by a community member in a previous interview, so she found out.

Sheboygan has two. One in Esslingen, Germany and the other in Tsubame, Japan.

That partnership has flourished for nearly three decades.

“There’s a lot of similarities between Sheboygan and Tsubame,” noted Mayor Ryan Sorenson, highlighting the shared strengths in tourism and manufacturing, particularly in kitchenware.

Recently, Tsubame showcased its expertise by providing all the utensils and kitchenware for the Tokyo Olympics.

The bond between Sheboygan and Tsubame is a product of the meaningful people-to-people connections that have developed over the years.

Former teacher Gary St. Clair played a vital role in establishing this link during the early 90s when he traveled to Tsubame with his students on multiple occasions. This initiative led to delegations from both cities, fostering an organic growth of their partnership.

“I think one of the roles we play as cities is to be leaders in some national diplomacy,” Sorenson remarked.

The student exchange programs strengthened the relationship, but took a hiatus after the Fukushima nuclear accident.

Sorenson said Sheboygan made recent efforts to reignite the program. In 2024, they welcomed the first Tsubame delegation in 13 years.

“I think it’s important to cherish the diversity of culture,” emphasized Kana Nakano, a recent Lakeland University graduate who came from the college’s Tokyo campus to complete her degree.

Nakano served as president of the Japanese Association, a bridge organization between the two communities.

Initially, Nakano thought that many residents of Sheboygan were not particularly interested in Japan. However, her perspective shifted after participating in local events that celebrate her heritage through food, music, and dance.

“I feel really happy and glad that people really enjoy our culture, dance, even our existence,” she expressed.

Japan and Sheboygan may seem worlds apart in some respects, yet they are united by a significant commonality: their close-knit communities.